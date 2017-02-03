Obituaries for the week of February 1, 2017

Patsy Cumbie Taylor

Mrs. Patsy Cumbie Taylor, age 55, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native of Atmore, Ala. and a resident of Excel, Ala. for the past twelve years. She was an avid hunter and fisherman. She was a member of the Uriah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Cumbie and two brothers, Edwin Jeter and Dannie Jeter.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her mother, Effie Lee Cumbie of Uriah; husband of twelve years, Neil Taylor of Excel; three daughters, Rachael (Jon) Odom, Hannah Odom and Carmen Odom, all of Excel; one brother, Earl Jeter of Atmore; three sisters, Sherry Buckhault of Atmore, Cheryl (Joe) Matthews of Repton, Ala. and Marilyn Peavy of Uriah and five grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. There was no burial service.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Roger “Dale” Brunson

Mr. Roger “Dale” Brunson, age 60, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at his home in the Gandyville Community of Century, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Century, graduating from Century High School. He loved trucks and followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather driving 18 wheelers long distance and later in life driving for trucking companies locally. He was a master at playing drums; he played drums in the high school band and played in several local garage bands. He never had a lesson but there was nothing he couldn’t play.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Brunson and Flora Ann Jernigan Brunson; grandparents, Ed and Gladys Brunson, Fred and Stella Jernigan and a special Aunt and Uncle Haynes and Elmira Crapps.

Mr. Brunson is survived by his sister, Charlotte Field (Scott); a niece, Heather Phillips (Chris); great nephew Hayden Phillips all of Pensacola, Fla.; aunt and uncle Freddy and Jackie Jernigan of Milton, Fla., aunt Mary Stinebaugh of Farmersville, Texas; special cousins, Doris and George Chavers of Century along with numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Poplar Dell Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Herring officiating.

The family received friends Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 10 until service time at 11 a.m. at Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Donnie Simmons, Greg Hunter, Steve Newberry, George Chavers, Carl Gandy and Fred H. Jernigan, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Poplar Dell Baptist Church building fund.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Robert “Bobby” Emmons

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Emmons, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Little River, Ala. He was a native of Rabun, Ala. and a resident of Little River for the past fifty years. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was an employee of the Baldwin County Landfill and the Alabama State Docks. He was a member of Guy’s Chapel Methodist Church and attended Mineola Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Charles Emmons; parents, Robert and Mary Helen Emmons and a brother, Dennis Von Emmons.

Mr. Emmons is survived by his wife of fifty years, Ruth Emmons of Little River; one daughter, Carol Ann Emmons Brown of Rabun, Ala.; three sisters, Joyce Roberson of Nokomis, Ala., Gwen McGraw and Judy Thames, both of Bay Minette, Ala.; two grandchildren, Troy Lee Emmons and Joshua Lee Brown and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Wilson officiating. Burial followed at Phillips Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, January 27, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Brad Brooks, Rodney Brooks, James Johnson, Tom Thomas, Greg Phillips and Jerrimie Bryars.

Honorary pallbearers were Turner Brooks and Bill Phillips.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Kelly Allen Bryant

Mrs. Kelly Allen Bryant, age 49, of Fort Payne Ala., formally of Brewton. Ala. passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at her home. She was a registered nurse and a graduate of T.R. Miller School.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Bryant; son, Seth Bryant and wife, Julie Kotz; daughters, Erica Huff and husband, George and Haley Bryant; grandson, Jacob Bryant; mother-in-law, Mazie C. Bryant and father-in-law and wife, James and Carol Bryant.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Fort Payne with Rev. Taylor Gallman officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.

Wilson Funeral Home, Fort Payne, Ala. in charge of all arrangements.

Eubie Dee Byrd

Mr. Eubie Dee Byrd, age 89, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 in Perdido, Ala. He was a native of McCullough, Ala. and a resident of Perdido for the past 67 years. He was a member of the Perdido Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Dee and Claudia Byrd; two sisters, two brothers and one son, Ray Byrd.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Iris Byrd of Perdido; one son, Don Byrd of Dozier, Ala.; one daughter, Linda Byrd (Paul) Carter of Nokomis, Ala.; two brothers, Bob Byrd and Jerry Byrd, both of California; one sister, Jean Branton of California; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Monday, January 30, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

John E. James

Mr. John E. James, age 90, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Atmore Nursing Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Gregory (Igloo) Dickerson

Mr. Gregory (Igloo) Dickerson, age 52, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary Hospital.

Public viewing was held Friday, February 3, 2017 from 3 until 6 p.m. at Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Nancy Allene Hollis Bartley

Mrs. Nancy Allene Hollis Bartley, age 88, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was born in Gadsden Ala. to the late E. Lamar Hollis and Grace Hooper Hollis. She was a 1947 graduate of Ernest Ward High School. She worked at Southland Telephone and later worked at Chemstrand. She and her husband worked with Manna Food Bank through Council on Aging. She was an active member of Pine Barren Baptist Church. She was a member of the Century Order of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest.

Mrs. Bartley is survived by two step-children, Robert and wife Nina Bartley of Walnut Hill and Faye and husband Bonnie Franklin of Fort Payne, Ala.; one step-grandson, Scott and wife Brenda Bartley of Pensacola, Fla.; one aunt, Diane Goodwin of Pell City, Ala.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. She had requested her body be donated to science.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Joanna Arrington Barrow

Mrs. Joanna Arrington Barrow, age 46, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 in Century, Fla. She was a native of Montgomery, Ala. and has resided in Century, Fla. since 1982. She was a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Dorothy Arrington; one brother, Jesse Arrington and one sister, Belinda Miano.

Mrs. Barrow is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Pastor Robert Barrow of Century; three sons, Ryne (Bethany) Barrow of Bratt, Zachary (Lauren) Barrow and Kevin (Courtney) Barrow, all of Century; two brothers, David (Deborah) Arrington and Daniel Arrington, all of Flomaton, Ala. and one sister, Bonnie (Steve) Jackson of Wrightstown, N.J.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Barrow officiating. Burial followed at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Bill Hughen, David Hughen, Jeff Kelly, Tony Nolen, Jeremy Bondurant and Buck Lowery.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Rachel Davis

Ms. Rachel Davis, age 92, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 in Atmore. She was born to the late Leon and Sudie McKenzie Davis. She was a bank teller.

She was preceded in death by five sisters, Mable Davis, Grace Lowrey, Ruby Ceil Cooper, Hazel Davis and Euleon Gates.

Ms. Davis is survived by a nephew, Buddy (Cathy) Lowrey and friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Robert Heard officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.