Obituaries for the week of February 8, 2017

Sidney Selvin Warrick

Mr. Sidney Selvin Warrick, age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2016 in Pensacola, Fla.

He was a native of Jay, Fla. and has resided in Pensacola most of his life. He was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Fannie Warrick; three brothers, J.T. Warrick, Dawyan Warrick and Rayford Warrick and sister, Pearl Lambeth.

Mr. Warrick is survived by his sister, Lena Mae Odom of Bratt, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Flomaton Cemetery.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.