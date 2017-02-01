Lancaster, Gibson to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Walter Lancaster of Atmore announce the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Page, to Mr. Cody Stuart Gibson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Van Gibson, Jr., of Bay Minette, Alabama.

Miss Lancaster is the daughter of the late Tracy Griffith and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Brantley of Atmore; Rev. and Mrs. Charles Griffith of Saraland; and the late Mr. and Mrs. John H. Lancaster, Sr. formerly of Repton, Alabama. Miss Lancaster is a 2013 graduate of Escambia Academy. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Auburn University in 2016 and is employed in the Emergency Department at University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Mr. Gibson is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Lester J. Hinote of Bay Minette, Alabama; Mrs. Syville Gibson Blackmon of Rabun, Alabama; and the late Martin Van Gibson, Sr., formerly of Robertsdale, Alabama. He is a 2012 graduate of Baldwin County High School and attended Faulkner State Community College. He is employed as a pipe welder at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

Miss Lancaster and Mr. Gibson will exchange vows on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope, Alabama.