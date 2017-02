Escambia Academy’s Alia Snow brings the ball down the court during AISA 2A Region 2 basketball tournament action. The Lady Cougars finished fourth in the region tournament and will play Wednesday (February 1) in the AISA Basketball Elite 8 at the Montgomery Multiplex. The EA girls will take on number-one seed Macon East at 9 a.m.

News photo by Ditto Gorme