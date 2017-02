The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce donated $1,000 to the Escambia County High School Choir for their trip to New York. Shown at the presentation Friday, January 27, are, from left, front, choir members Jeremy Johnson, Adonis Williams, Valecia Nickson, Ziah Young; back, Chamber Vice President Brandy Giger, Chamber Executive Director Sheryl Vickery, Chamber President Chris Singleton, ECHS Choir Director Conrad Weber, ECHS Principal Dennis Fuqua, Chamber Board Member Ellis Beachy.