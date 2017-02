Atmore Cal Ripken Baseball registration will begin Saturday, February 4, and continue each Saturday through February 25, at Atmore City Hall Auditorium, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

T-Ball – Ages 4 through 6

Pitching Machine – Ages 7 & 8

10 & Under – Ages 9 & 10

12 & Under – Ages 11 & 12

Registration fee is $30 for T-Ball and $40 for ages 7 through 12.

Questions: Call or text 251-294-1128